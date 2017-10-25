The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has spent R2.9m investigating three senior managers — and the matters have still not been concluded.

This emerged in Parliament on Tuesday, when Sascoc executives including president Gideon Sam appeared before the sport and recreation portfolio committee.

DA member Tsepo Mhlongo questioned having two inquiries‚ pointing out that Sport and Recreation Minister Thulas Nxesi’s probe into Sascoc alone would cost a projected R2m.

CEO Tubby Reddy was suspended on full pay in mid-July amid an investigation into allegations including sexual harassment. The committee was told his hearing will be heard in early December. Chief financial officer Vinesh Maharaj and senior manager Jean Kelly are also being probed.

Meanwhile‚ Nxesi announced in late August he would institute a commission of inquiry into maladministration at Sascoc.

"Two inquiries‚ by the minister and Sascoc‚ is wasting taxpayers’ money which could be used for the betterment of sport in SA‚" said Mhlongo.

Sam said such investigations "can never be cheap"‚ especially one for which information technology specialists had to trawl through data on laptops.

Mhlongo was also shocked that there were no service providers of sport regalia for Team SA for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Sam said they would be looking for apparel in Italy for the team of 300, including officials.

TimesLIVE