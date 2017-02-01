Estonia have more than Raven Klaasen and his fellow players to worry about in this weekend’s Davis Cup tie against SA — they also have to deal with former singles ace Wayne Ferreira.

Team captain Marcos Ondruska has drafted Ferreira‚ who has more Davis Cup victories than any other South African‚ into the Europe/Africa Group II clash as a consultant.

Ondruska said he and Ferreira would take a look at Estonia at the event.

"We’ll start picking apart some things that they do well‚ and some things that they do less well," he said on Tuesday ahead of Thursday’s draw.

SA are ranked 58th in the world‚ well ahead of Estonia on 79‚ a place higher than Namibia.

But Ondruska expects them to be a tougher proposition than SA’s first opponents at the same Irene Country Club venue in Pretoria a year ago‚ when they thumped Luxembourg 5-0.

It was evident Estonia meant business, Ondruska said.

"You can kind of see it in their attitude and the way they were warming up and the things they’re doing…."

Ferreira met the team for the first time this week.