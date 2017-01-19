O’Kelly’s Irish luck lands superstar sale

Put it down to Irish luck. Auctioneer John O’Kelly, who sells horses all over the world, arrived in SA at the weekend to be greeted by exciting news.

The Irishman has drawn to sell all three-yearlings by superstar racehorse, Frankel, which will be offered on the first session of the Cape Premier Yearling Sale on January 21.

Frankel retired unbeaten in 14 races and was given the highest rating of 147 by Timeform. He stands at stud at a fee of £125,000 and last month had his first grade1 winner when Soul Stirring won in Japan.

O’Kelly has sold many top horses, including the mare, Magical Romance, who was sold for what was then a world record of 4.6-million guineas.

Four of Frankel’s progeny are on the sale and Australian Grant Burns will be on the rostrum when a filly comes under the hammer on the second evening of the sale on Sunday.

The first Frankel O’Kelly will be selling is an early foal out of the unraced Fastnet Rock mare, Daffodil. All four of the progeny have been consigned by Klawervlei Stud (as agents).

The Frankel lot expected to make the highest price is a colt out of the two-time winning Irish mare, Fly To The Moon. This yearling’s grandam, Royal Ballerina, notched up six wins, including a grade2 at the Curragh and a grade3 race in Italy.

On O’Kelly’s final shift on the first session, he will be selling a Frankel filly out of the Fastnet Rock mare, Little Fastnet. Once again the grandam, Damson, was a smart sort and was rated champion two-year-old filly in Ireland in 2004 as well as champion two-year-old filly in Britain in the same year.

Auctioneer Andrew Miller will start proceedings on the first session on Saturday and he will be expecting plenty of interest in a Var filly named The Vapors, consigned by Drakenstein Stud. This yearling is the third produce of Captain’s Lover, who won seven races including the grade1 Cape Fillies Guineas.

Two lots later, Miller will be offering the only yearling by Australian sire, Pierro, who retired an 11-time winner and was champion two-year-old in Australia in 2011-12.

The second lot Burns will be selling looks sure to prove popular as Drakenstein have consigned a Trippi colt named Charles. He is the first foal of the mare Demanding Lady, who won five races including the grade2 Ipi Tombi Challenge.

Shortly after this yearling has been in the ring, Highlands Farm Stud, which will shortly change hands, are offering the 12th produce of their grand mare, Divine Nymph. Her best performer to date is Divine Jury, who won six races including the grade1 SA Classic at Turffontein.

Towards the end of Burns’s first shift, the New Zealand-born auctioneer will be selling the second foal of the popular racemare, Ebony Flyer. She retired to Drakenstein with eight wins and three grade1 successes.

This second produce is a colt by Captain Al, who is represented by 22 yearlings on the 237-lot catalogue. Another by the same sire from Drakenstein is a colt out of Dubawi’s daughter, Happy Archer.

Dynasty’s son, Jackson, is represented by seven yearlings, including a half-brother to Lazer Star from The Alchemy and a half-brother to Soft Falling Rain consigned by Highlands.

No surprise that Chris van Niekerk, chairman of Cape Thoroughbred Sales, says: "There’s a real buzz about our sale and with so many choicely bred yearlings, we’re expecting plenty of fireworks."