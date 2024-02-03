Pain for Kapp as Proteas slump to eight-wicket loss

Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp had to retire hurt after being struck on the arm during Saturday's first ODI against Australia in Adelaide. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/SARAH REED
Having run Australia close in the T20 series, SA were battered — and in Marizanne Kapp’s case bruised — suffering a chastening eight-wicket defeat in the first one-day international at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.
The Proteas women were blasted out for 105 in 31.3 overs, with Kapp the only batter to show a semblance of resistance with the 13th half-century of her stellar career. Sadly for her and SA however, she copped a nasty blow on the left elbow after a throw from the boundary and had to retire hurt.
Scans later showed she had suffered a soft tissue injury on her upper left arm.
Australia raced to victory in the 19th over, with Beth Mooney, who made 82 to help win the third T20 international last week, scoring an unbeaten 52.
Earlier, Australia’s seamers took advantage of their skipper Alyssa Healy winning the toss for the fourth consecutive game, reducing the tourists to 9/3 in the eight over.
SA captain Laura Wolvaardt was the first to go, hitting a short wide ball from her Adelaide Strikers’ teammate in the Big Bash, Meg Schutt, to point after scoring just four. Ellyse Perry yorked Tazmin Brits for one and Kim Garth claimed the first of her two wickets when Mooney held on to a good catch at second slip to dismiss Anneke Bosch for a duck.
Kapp and Sune Luus briefly halted the procession, with Kapp being assertive and counterattacking against the dominant Aussie bowlers. She had faced just 58 balls and hit eight fours when her innings was ended abruptly.
Australia’s leg-spinner Alana King was too crafty for the Proteas’ lower order and picked up 3/19.
SA initially put up a fight with Nadine de Klerk and Masabatha Klaas dismissing the Australian openers Healy and Phoebe Litchfield inside the first 10 overs. But with so few runs on the board, the South Africans could create little pressure, with Mooney and Perry sharing an unbeaten 64-run third-wicket partnership to ease their side to victory.
The second and third ODIs will be played in Sydney next week.
Pain for Kapp as Proteas slump to eight-wicket loss
Having run Australia close in the T20 series, SA were battered — and in Marizanne Kapp’s case bruised — suffering a chastening eight-wicket defeat in the first one-day international at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.
The Proteas women were blasted out for 105 in 31.3 overs, with Kapp the only batter to show a semblance of resistance with the 13th half-century of her stellar career. Sadly for her and SA however, she copped a nasty blow on the left elbow after a throw from the boundary and had to retire hurt.
Scans later showed she had suffered a soft tissue injury on her upper left arm.
Australia raced to victory in the 19th over, with Beth Mooney, who made 82 to help win the third T20 international last week, scoring an unbeaten 52.
Earlier, Australia’s seamers took advantage of their skipper Alyssa Healy winning the toss for the fourth consecutive game, reducing the tourists to 9/3 in the eight over.
SA captain Laura Wolvaardt was the first to go, hitting a short wide ball from her Adelaide Strikers’ teammate in the Big Bash, Meg Schutt, to point after scoring just four. Ellyse Perry yorked Tazmin Brits for one and Kim Garth claimed the first of her two wickets when Mooney held on to a good catch at second slip to dismiss Anneke Bosch for a duck.
Kapp and Sune Luus briefly halted the procession, with Kapp being assertive and counterattacking against the dominant Aussie bowlers. She had faced just 58 balls and hit eight fours when her innings was ended abruptly.
Australia’s leg-spinner Alana King was too crafty for the Proteas’ lower order and picked up 3/19.
SA initially put up a fight with Nadine de Klerk and Masabatha Klaas dismissing the Australian openers Healy and Phoebe Litchfield inside the first 10 overs. But with so few runs on the board, the South Africans could create little pressure, with Mooney and Perry sharing an unbeaten 64-run third-wicket partnership to ease their side to victory.
The second and third ODIs will be played in Sydney next week.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Career-best from courageous Kapp not enough for Proteas
Proteas Women take Bangladesh on with new skipper Wolvaardt absent
Momentum Proteas captain still getting to grips with bowlers’ capabilities
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.