Sport / Cricket

Influx of top players in T20 league will benefit Warriors brand, says Williams

EP Cricket CEO says having international talent will motivate aspiring players and help attract fans

26 July 2022 - 15:24 AMIR CHETTY

Having top international players as part of Cricket SA’s new domestic T20 league can only benefit the player pipeline and development of local talent, Eastern Province Cricket CEO Mark Williams says. 

Last week Cricket SA announced the six winning bidders who have acquired venues that will host some of the world’s best cricketers. Gqeberha’s hosting venue, St George’s Park, was acquired by the Sun TV Network, the media conglomerate that owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad. ..

