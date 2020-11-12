The chaos at Cricket SA escalated on Thursday after the members council‚ the organisation’s highest decision-making body made up of provincial presidents‚ fired the interim board with immediate effect for an apparent breakdown of trust.

Business Day can reveal that the members council met this week and resolved to dismiss the interim board. The council has already communicated its decision to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa‚ the parliamentary portfolio committee and the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc).

The Cricket SA provincial bosses accuse the interim board of running amok and undermining them‚ according to several sources. The council was alarmed when members found out that the interim board allegedly changed the reporting lines and started to report directly to the minister and not to the council as the supreme body.

The members council grew increasingly frustrated with the interim board’s conduct but matters came to a head when the temporary leadership allegedly started toying with the idea of appointing Haroon Lorgat as acting CEO and Jacques Faul as company secretary.

The interim board was appointed by Mthethwa in October and the body immediately had to deal with its mandate to restore stakeholder and public confidence in the administration of the game.

Lorgat is a former International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket SA CEO and returned to the organisation with eight other interim board members announced by the minister. The other interim board members are Omphile Ramela‚ Judith February‚ Prof André Odendaal‚ Dr Stavros Nicolaou‚ Xolani Vonya‚ Andile Mbatha and Caroline Mampuru, with retired judge Zak Yacoob as the chair.

It is understood that newly elected Sascoc president Barry Hendricks has received and acknowledged the letter from the Cricket SA members council dismissing the interim board.

Hendricks confirmed on Thursday that he received a letter from the members council but declined to confirm that the letter communicated the immediate dismissal of the interim board.

“I was copied in a letter [from the Cricket SA members council] that was sent to the minister‚” said Hendricks. “I cannot divulge the contents of the letter before we have a discussion as the Sascoc board. I cannot either confirm or deny if the letter says the Cricket SA interim board has been dismissed or not.”

February, the interim board member tasked with speaking to the media, was also contacted to confirm the dismissal. “I’m going into a meeting now. I will chat to you afterwards‚” February said in a WhatsApp on Thursday.

It is understood Cricket SA has called on Sascoc to intervene and work with it to expeditiously come up with a turnaround strategy and brief the minister.

If all else fails‚ the members council will go directly to the ICC and accuse the minister of interference.