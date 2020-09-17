Sport / Cricket

World body wants to send Cricket SA upstairs

17 September 2020 - 16:46 Tiisetso Malepa
The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters in Dubai, October 31 2010. Picture: NIKHIL MONTEIRO
The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters in Dubai, October 31 2010. Picture: NIKHIL MONTEIRO

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is “deeply concerned” about what is happening at Cricket SA. It is understood that the ICC board is pushing for developments at the governing body for the sport in SA to be discussed at its next meeting.

The ICC has not officially commented on Cricket SA and the governance and administrative control failures that have beset the organisation over the past 18 months‚ but is “looking into all facts”‚ it has been established.

The ICC’s next board meeting has yet to be scheduled‚ high-ranking officials said on Thursday.

Cricket SA runs the risk of being banned from international cricket after the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) last week announced it had “intervened” in the Cricket SA crisis.

Sascoc asked the Cricket SA board and executive management to step aside and cease daily operations while a task team takes charge and investigates the problems that continue to plague the organisation.

Cricket SA rejected the move and asked for dialogue with Sascoc, while the sports confederation committee denied its intervention was tantamount to putting Cricket SA under administration. It said it was only trying to help the cricket body self-correct and get back on the straight and narrow.

While Sascoc is not a government body, it remains unclear as to whether the ICC will view its “intervention” as political or government interference, forbidden by ICC rules.

Zimbabwe Cricket learnt this the hard way after it was suspended by the ICC in July 2019 over a reported failure to keep the sport free from government interference. The ban was lifted a few months later.

