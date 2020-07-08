North West Cricket (NWC) president Oupa Nkagisang has called on sports minister Nathi Mthethwa to dissolve the embattled Cricket SA (CSA) board and remove president Chris Nenzani over an alleged failure to resolve the province’s long-standing administration matter.

Nkagisang also accused Nenzani of running the “CSA business like a circus with no tent and no ring master”.

He urged Mthethwa to remove “lame duck” Nenzani and his board and bring in an administrator to run the organisation’s affairs until September’s annual general meeting.

In an explosive series of e-mails‚ Nkagisang berated Nenzani and the board for “inefficiency” with regards to the CSA’s handling of step-in rights at NWC. The union was placed under administration on December 5 2018 after allegations of maladministration.

In an e-mail dated June 11, Nkagisang said a report on the matter had been completed by December 2019 and that CSA’s suspended CEO Thabang Moroe had said it was available to read at any time.

“Due to your unprecedented failure to close the NWC matter‚ I therefore notify you that the NWC board has been fully reinstated and I will convene the NWC members’ council on July 14 2020‚” Nkagisang wrote to Nenzani on July 6.

“I will therefore instruct the administrator to give the NWC members’ council a close-out report. As far as the full unredacted Deloitte report including the transcripts and supplementary information is concerned‚ this I will ensure that the legal process extracts it from your claws.”

CSA acting CEO Jacques Faul said in a direct response to an e-mail sent on June 11 that he would consult their legal department.

Nkagisang sent two more e-mails on June 12 and 14 pleading with Nenzani and Faul to have the matter finalised. He also threatened legal action if the report was not produced.

“I want to put it on record that the insinuation put forth that you have consulted with me when North West was suspended is completely untrue‚” said Nkagisang.

Nkagisang said in e-mails he was never consulted by the CSA to step aside when the NWC board was suspended and he fully co-operated when a forensic investigation looked into NWC's affairs.

Nenzani said in a response on June 15 that the administrator [HP Prinsloo] was on the verge of finalising the report for submission to the CSA.

“Flowing from the preliminary report of the administrator‚ certain processes needed to unfold in respect of the people whose names appeared in the preliminary report. Such people may or may not have to provide information to enable the completion of the administration process and any other process or processes that may result there from‚” Nenzani told Nkagisang.

“Late in May 2020‚ I initiated a meeting with the acting CEO‚ company secretary and NWC administrator to get a fuller briefing and update on the matter. The administrator informed us in that meeting that NWC is ready to go to an AGM in August 2020.

“The financials for the outstanding years have been prepared and are ready for presentation. We agreed that all that still needs to be done must be concluded before the end of June 2020.”

Nenzani did not answer calls for comment on Tuesday.

CSA’s company secretary Welsh Gwaza directed queries to communications manager Thami Mthembu‚ who said: “The NWC matter is still under review and has now been handed over to Bowmans attorneys to manage on behalf of CSA. We do not want to compromise the process by speaking while the matter is still going through its motions.

“What will happen is that CSA will communicate the final outcome once this has been arrived at‚” Mthembu said.

On Tuesday, Nkagisang stood by his e-mails. “Actually‚ I urge the honourable minister of sport Nathi Mthethwa to intervene and dissolve the Cricket SA board.”