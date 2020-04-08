Mark Boucher lauds his coaching staff

Proteas team director Mark Boucher says he would love to see Jacques Kallis and Paul Harris retained in the national team coaching set-up.

Kallis‚ who is SA’s top Test run-scorer, has been national team batting consultant in a season where the side’s batting‚ especially in the Test series against England‚ was thoroughly examined and found wanting.

SA did not score a single century in the eight innings against England and also did not make 400 in the four Tests.

They also had to cope with bouts of poor form in key players such as former captain Faf du Plessis and diminishing returns from Dean Elgar. It was the newbies such as Rassie van der Dussen and Pieter Malan who answered the batting clarion call at various times.

Harris was the spin consultant and while SA’s spin department was not caught short‚ the batting unit’s inability to post big runs meant that Keshav Maharaj was put under pressure when he played.

Boucher said his coaching group has been very solid and the inputs from Charl Langeveldt (bowling consultant) and Justin Ontong (fielding coach) have been invaluable. The pair were also Protea representatives with extensive franchise playing experience.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with the guys. I’ve spent a lot of time with Jacques and Paul,” said Boucher.

“They came in as guys who were helping out in the system and they’ve done some great work. I’m not too sure what’s going to happen in the future.

“Hopefully we can sort out something for them contractually with some other guys coming in with fresh ideas.

“Langers has been brilliant and though Ontong has been the fielding coach‚ he adds a lot of value in the batting department. He’s also played international cricket and it would be stupid not to use him in other disciplines.”

Boucher showered lavish praise on his assistant Enoch Nkwe‚ whom he said had been an excellent coach.

Nkwe was the interim coach during the 2019 India tour when SA was combative in the T20 series and the first of three Tests. SA fell apart in the rest of the series‚ but Nkwe had done more than enough to be retained in a permanent capacity.

Nkwe and Boucher came into their roles as successful franchise coaches with a combined eight trophies with the Lions‚ Titans and Jozi Stars.

“Enoch and I have had some great conversations. We understand each other nicely at the moment. Our heads are in the right places,” Boucher said.

“We’ve got some hard calls to make but we’re not scared of doing so. We complement each other well and Enoch has got some very good relationships with players that I haven’t got to know properly yet.

“He understands how to take the load off my shoulders. I appreciate that and I understand where he is with his family not being in the country.

“We’re just going to keep working hard together‚ keeping building our relationship and keep driving our vision.”