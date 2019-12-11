Cricket SA: Graeme Smith’s to-do list

Graeme Smith was officially unveiled as Cricket SA’s (CSA) director of cricket on Wednesday and already has a fair bit of work to get through. The England tour begins next week with two tour games in Benoni before the Boxing Day Test. Can Smith get the messy CSA house in order? Here are three things he needs to work on:

Watching more domestic cricket

Former Proteas and Cape Cobras seamer Rory Kleinveldt, who would have played domestic and international cricket with Smith, remarked on Twitter that during the T20 leg of the doomed Indian tour Smith didn’t know who left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin was.

Another incident of Smith being caught short on local cricket knowledge was during the 2019 New Year’s Test against Pakistan at Newlands, where West Indian legend Michael Holding battled to get an answer from Smith about who Theunis de Bruyn’s replacement should be.

Smith may have garnered an unmatched diary of cricket knowledge through the sheer number of matches he’s played at every level, but a first port of call for a person of his stature is extensive watching of the domestic game. Seeing players in action paints a better picture than mere performance statistics.