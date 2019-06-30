Beating Sri Lanka highlights what could have been at Cricket World Cup

“But you’ve got to still prepare to win and prepare for different teams. It’s been my first World Cup and it was really tough but we’ve got to adjust. Because it’s international cricket, you’ve got to be able to adjust and execute.”

SA have failed, badly, to do so. Which makes performances like Friday’s, when they bowled well enough to dismiss the Lankans for only 203 and dealt with the target with nine wickets standing and 12.4 overs to spare, all the more frustrating.

Albeit none of Sri Lanka’s batters are in the league of the bruising David Warner or the surgical Shakib Al Hasan, and that Lasith Malinga is their only genuine strike bowler threat in these conditions, imagine if Faf du Plessis’s team had played more often in this tournament like they did at the Riverside?

“We needed it after a few sad performances,” Phehlukwayo said of Friday’s showing. “We owed it to the country; we owed it to ourselves.

“We’ve been working really hard and it just hasn’t been going our way. A performance like that was long overdue.

“The dressingroom has been really confident and for that performance to show today and the guys to pick to up their hands. It’s really good to see — to show that we are not just giving lip service to the things we are saying and we can do it.

“One thing I can say is that we can’t blame the effort. The guys were really trying; we’ve been giving our all. We’ve just been short at times.”

Amid all his thoughtful analysis Phehlukwayo also managed to alarm his audience of reporters — not easily done, especially by such a laid-back player.

But, in discussing the hamstring strain that took Lungi Ngidi out of the mix for three games — only the latest of a string of injuries the big fast bowler has suffered — Phehlukwayo said something astounding.

“I think he has just been unlucky at times. It can happen to anyone.”

For his example Phehlukwayo used Pat Cummins, who roared onto the international scene in SA in 2011 but has been derailed by several back injuries.

Cummins has come through all that to take a dozen wickets at an economy rate of 4.66 at this tournament. Only six bowlers have claimed more scalps and 17 have been more economical.

“For [Cummins] now to show the skills and the talent that he has is unbelievable. Lungi has just been unlucky and its something that he is working on.”

That wasn’t the alarming bit, which came next.

“Maybe he is still growing.”

Ngidi stands 1.93m high in the sky and the rest of him does not struggle to meet that tall order.

He glides into the bowling crease smoothly enough but he is a runaway cement mixer when he is chasing down balls in the outfield.

If he is still growing, dressingrooms, team buses, hotel room beds and airplane seats are going to have to grow, too.

See. It’s not so bad. Even in the gloom there’s a laugh to be had.