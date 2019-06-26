Sport / Cricket

Pakistan stay on course for Cricket World Cup semis

26 June 2019 - 23:03 Agency Staff
Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrates a century in Birmingham, the UK, June 26 2019. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrates a century in Birmingham, the UK, June 26 2019. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Birmingham — Pakistan kept their chances of reaching the World Cup semi-finals alive on Wednesday, cruising to a six-wicket win against previously unbeaten New Zealand at Edgbaston.

New Zealand scored 237/6 in their 50 overs, but that total proved inadequate as Babar Azam scored an impressive unbeaten century and Haris Sohail (68) stepped up with valuable support.

Azam became the second-fastest to reach 3,000 ODI runs. The 24-year-old reached the milestone in his 68th innings.

Pakistan, who beat SA on Sunday to revive their flagging World Cup campaign, now have seven points, level with fifth-placed Bangladesh and just one point behind hosts England.

New Zealand are second in the table on 11 points behind Australia, the only team who have qualified so far.

The top four teams qualify for the semifinals.

