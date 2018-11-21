National convener of selectors Linda Zondi says the Proteas are close to finding their best Cricket World Cup squad mix.

There are only 10 ODIs (against Pakistan and Sri Lanka) left to iron out any teething issues before the tournament starts in England.

SA will open their account against England at The Oval in London on May 30.

The Proteas consummately beat Australia in a three-match ODI series‚ a junket Zondi feels answered a few questions.

“We had a lot of questions that we answered in the Australian series. It’s a pity we had a couple of players who were injured [JP Duminy and Hashim Amla].

“We more or less know the structure of our side‚ we just need to finalise in the next two series to see if the guys are going to grab their opportunities.

“We’re more than 85% in terms of where we want to be in team and combinations.”

A concern that was not adequately addressed in Australia was the top-order and the iffy starts that shaped the last two matches. The unit started well in the first ODI in Perth but floundered in the following two in Adelaide and Hobart.

Quinton de Kock featured in all three games and will be relied on to provide a bulk of the runs at the top.

Zondi said they need to test their top-order depth in the event of injuries but they cannot look any further than De Kock and Hashim Amla from an opening perspective.

“Before he got injured‚ Hashim was in good form and Quinton has also looked in reasonable form.

“They ’re the best opening pair we have and we’ve tried everyone else‚” he said.

“We just need to finalise the No 3 spot because the other batsmen have come along nicely. We don’t have anything different when it comes to our opening options.”