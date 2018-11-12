Faf du Plessis took himself seriously to help David Miller earn SA victory in their one-day series against Australia in Hobart on Sunday.

A slew of records were set in a third ODI in which the visitors put up 320/5 before restricting the Australians to 280/9 to claim the spoils by 40 runs for a 2-1 series success.

On Friday‚ after Australia levelled the rubber with a seven-run win in Adelaide‚ not least by reducing SA to 68/4 on their way to a total of 224/9‚ Du Plessis made plain his unhappiness: "We let ourselves down with the bat‚ [I’m] very disappointed. We needed one more batter to stay with Dave."

On Sunday‚ Du Plessis was that batsman‚ scoring 125 in a stand of 252 with Miller‚ who made 139. SA’s total marked the first time they had topped 300 in the 39 ODIs they have played against the Aussies in Australia‚ and the partnership was the biggest yet made against the not so mellow yellow fellows in all 919 games they have played in the format.

The stand rescued an innings that teetered at 55/3 in the 16th over‚ and endured for 33 overs‚ but it had its moments.

It might have been ended in the 27th when Du Plessis‚ on 29‚ late cut Glenn Maxwell and wicketkeeper Alex Carey failed to latch onto the edge.

In the 33rd Miller was given out leg-before by Aleem Dar to Maxwell for 41.

After a lengthy midpitch consultation‚ Du Plessis signalled for the referral. But‚ according to the regulations‚ only the relevant batsman can send the decision upstairs. Miller then made his own‚ albeit far less emphatic‚ T sign. And a good thing‚ too‚ for SA: replays showed the ball would have sailed over the top of leg stump.