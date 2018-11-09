Why Faf du Plessis is the man Aussies love to hate

Australians will not want to know this‚ but the most successful active batsman in one-day internationals between their team and SA is again in their midst. And he is not one of theirs.

They do not like him for all sorts of reasons. For batting for more than a day to deny them a Test victory. For the tightness of his shirts. For what he has done to the ball while he had a mint in his mouth.

Now he is back in Australia‚ and if he leads SA to victory in the second ODI on Friday the Aussies will have another reason to sneer as they say his name: Faf du Plessis.

He led SA to success in their Test series there in November 2016‚ and his team are one win away from their second series triumph among the people who love to despise him.

Better yet‚ Du Plessis is back in Adelaide — where he made his debut in 2012 and batted for more than 11 hours for his scores of 78 and 110 not out and where he came under huge pressure in 2016 after footage emerged of him, the mint and the ball during the previous Test in Hobart‚ and scored an undefeated 118.

The shirts? They’ve always been tight‚ not only in Australia.

“It was a bit different to this; there were a few more cameras around‚” Du Plessis said with a smile in Adelaide on Thursday‚ remembering what he was up against in the beautiful southern Gothic city two years ago.