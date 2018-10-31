SA speedster Lungi Ngidi expects a stiff task against Australian batsmen

Speaking after a training session at Optus Stadium — Perth’s new 60,000 seat venue where he is likely to play his first international match in Australia — Ngidi said keeping his nerves in check will be a challenge.

"As a youngster coming into the team a big crowd can be a little intimidating, but I’m going to try and keep a level head, try to keep it as cool as possible,"

he said.

"I’m always excited to play international cricket. I’m always excited to get out on to the pitch … the stadiums, it’s a new environment for me, I’ve never been here. So that would probably be the most nerve-wracking thing for me."

Bouncy pitches

Also exciting the youngster is the prospect of bowling on Australia’s renowned fast, bouncy pitches. "On quick wickets, you’ve got to be able to have variation as well," Ngidi said while standing on the $1.3bn stadium’s vast outfield.

"So you’ve got to be able to nail your yorkers, slower balls as well. You’ve got to be able to use the field as best as possible.

"I can see there’s pretty big boundaries here. [You] have to use that as best as you can."

Earlier in 2018, when SA hosted Australia for a Test series — infamously remembered for the ball-tampering scandal that caused Steven Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft to be suspended by Cricket Australia — Ngidi was competing with the now-retired Morné Morkel for a place in the side.

Ngidi picked up five wickets in the second Test against Australia at Port Elizabeth, including the key wicket of Warner.

He is aware of the fact that short-pitched bowling will be a potent weapon on the pitches in Australia.

With the 50-over World Cup scheduled for 2019, Ngidi recognises that one-dayers have added context now as teams begin to settle their squads and finalise their best combinations.

"There’s always been a good competition between SA and Australia in terms of cricket, but there is that hint of World Cup preparation," he said.

"As well as two great teams competing against each other, I think this is going to be one of the best chances [for the teams] to look at their World Cup preparation," he said.

For Ngidi, playing for SA on the world stage instils in him a great sense of pride.

"There’s a few million there [in SA] that would love to be in the position that I’m in," the fast bowler said. "I’m out here in Australia with the opportunity to represent them.

"So I’m flying the South African flag high and that makes me very proud as a cricketer and as a person."

Reuters