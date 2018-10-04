London — SA has its first T20 double centurion. And he is blind.

Frederik Boer slammed 205 for Boland in their last round-robin game‚ against Free State‚ of the Blind Cricket SA tournament in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Boer faced only 78 balls — good enough for a strike rate of 263 — and hit 39 fours and four sixes. That is 180 in boundaries alone‚ or 87.80%. He drilled more than half of his runs — 124 — through the on side‚ 78 of them to or past midwicket.

Shepherd Mangxaba opened the innings with Boer and lashed an undefeated 97 off 53 deliveries. Their partnership lasted until the last ball of the innings‚ when Boer was dismissed.

But no bowler would have the honour of claiming his wicket: having endured three dot balls‚ he was run out.

Boland’s total of 319/1 proved several bridges too far for the shell-shocked Free Staters‚ who replied with 155/6.

Gauteng must have been quaking in their boots‚ considering they had to face Boland in Wednesday’s final. But Boer faced only seven balls and hit one four before he was run out for 12.

TimesLIVE