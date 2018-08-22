Steyn injury concern for SA

Dale Steyn‚ who took the new ball for Hampshire in the first innings of their match against Nottinghamshire at the Rose Bowl on Sunday‚ was nowhere to be seen in Notts’ second dig on Tuesday.

Steyn injured a groin while bowling his 11th over on Monday. He left the field immediately and "was assessed by our physio team"‚ a Hampshire spokesperson said on Monday‚ adding that "he will be re-assessed [on Tuesday] and following that we should be able to confirm exactly his status".

SA’s team management said on Tuesday afternoon that "Dale went for a scan this morning and we’re still awaiting those results". Fourteen overs into Notts’ second innings there was no sign of Steyn‚ and Hants had sent four bowlers into the fray.

Well might there be undue interest in the state of Steyn’s groin. At 35 and approaching the end of an unforgettable career‚ Steyn’s experience could be key to SA at the 2019 World Cup.

But‚ having broken his bowling shoulder twice and torn a ligament off his heel since November 2016‚ there are fears he seems to be wearing out his body in the cause of prolonging the career of the finest fast bowler of the age.

So every tweak is going to attract more attention. Yes‚ Steyn is that important to the national team’s cause. That he has caught Shaun Pollock’s SA record of 421 Test wickets is neither here nor there. What matters is what he can continue to bring to the team effort‚ hence the intense concern over his fitness.

TimesLIVE