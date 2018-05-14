Nepalese teenager Sandeep Lamichhane is living his dream in India

New Delhi — Sandeep Lamichhane spent 11 matches warming the Delhi Daredevils bench at the Indian Premier League and the Nepalese teenage spin bowler’s patience was finally rewarded when he made an impressive tournament debut on Saturday.

The 17-year-old became the first player from Nepal to land an IPL deal in January, but it seemed like an endless wait for the tiny Himalayan nation to see one of its own play in Twenty20 cricket’s most glamorous league across the border.

When his chance finally arrived at Feroz Shah Kotla, the leg-spinner gave a good account of himself by returning figures of 4-0-25-1 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, who went on to win the match. "Obviously [performance] doesn’t matter if your team is not winning. But I’m still happy and looking forward to giving my best again," Lamichhane said.

He had been flooded with messages of support after appearing in the IPL two months after Nepal secured their one-day international status, he said.