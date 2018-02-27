Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela is boldly predicting that Saturday’s Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates could be a watershed game and provide a future benchmark for domestic football as both mentors favour a 3-4-3 approach, which is best suited to the domestic style.

"This is one match I think is going to be a defining one‚" Komphela said.

"From a tactical point of view‚ the set-up for both teams is similar. Both play 3-4-3, and you can see how Orlando Pirates will be coming.

"If you look at teams playing with three defenders — look at Maritzburg United‚ Pirates and Chiefs. [Platinum Stars coach] Roger de Sa tried it in the game against SuperSport United. Eric Tinkler has tried it.

"There is something about this concept of the three-man defence," Komphela said.

"Orlando Pirates are playing it so well‚ we are playing it so well. So I want to see what happens‚" he said of Saturday’s clash at Soccer City.

Komphela said he was convinced he would be at home in front of the television on Sunday watching the game over again to spot trends.

"There is something 3-4-3 gives and I think if ever there was a match between Chiefs and Pirates where I foresee sparks‚ this is it.

"Both teams will be very offensive," he said.

"The set-up in terms of pressing … it is going to be a pressing game. We might even move to a state where there is going to be chaos pressing.

"Whoever has the ball is pressed and as soon as they lose the ball they press. It will be a game where nobody gives space‚ gives time.

"The ball almost rattles around… left‚ right centre… left‚ right, centre.

"I hope that Chiefs and Pirates can carry that and [bring] it to the match and come Sunday, when we look at the match [again], there must have been a definition of where the game should go in SA.

"It is a primary responsibility for Chiefs‚ Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns to define our national game‚" Komphela insisted.

In the last derby‚ Chiefs played 3-4-1-2 with Siphiwe Tshabalala central in midfield and two strikers ahead of him while Pirates played 3-4-2-1 with two players in a No10 position and with a lone striker.

The game still finished up goalless‚ extending to five the number of stalemates in the last six Soweto derbies.

Meanwhile Milutin Sredejovich is refusing to make any pronouncements about Pirates’ championship chances even after the club’s 4-2 away win over Chippa United in Port Elizabeth on Sunday lifted them into second in the Premiership standings‚ four points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

"It is logical that a coach who has been in charge of his team for the past five years is top of the table‚" he said of Sundowns’ coach Pitso Mosimane.

"A coach who has been there for three years can also do something‚" he said of Komphela. "We are just eight months and a work in progress.

"We are extremely proud that we have an extremely good group of players that are ready to die a little for the badge.

"They are ready to individually improve and to improve for the team. Instead of talking big‚ we are dealing with criteria and standards that will possibly make us title contenders.

"We have supporters hungry to see us winning because this is their soul food.

"We enjoy working with our team‚ our players are extremely committed‚ dedicated and hard working," he said.

"We have a harmony and‚ instead of putting pressure on us‚ we want rather to deal responsibly and to work hard because football is a game where what you invest pays you back."

TimesLIVE