Sport / Cricket

Five who could be famous in SA cricket

01 January 2018 - 12:10 Telford Vice
Thando Ntini. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Thando Ntini. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Cricket in South Africa faces many challenges‚ but a supply of quality talent isn’t among them.

Here are five of the best young players the country has to offer.

1) Thando Ntini

In the days when Makhaya Ntini was the heart of South Africa’s attack‚ the corridors of the national team’s hotel were often filled with happy noise.

It was the sound of Thando Ntini growing up like few children do.

Now Ntini junior is indeed grown up with places to go — like the under-19 World Cup in New Zealand in January and February.

Like his old man‚ Ntini is no mean bowler. Unlike his old man‚ he can also bat.

2) Wiaan Mulder

If you happened to walk past a particular room in Potchefstroom in the days before the first test between South Africa and Bangladesh in September‚ you would have seen Wiaan Mulder listening attentively to selection convenor Linda Zondi.

A month later the allrounder made his one-day international debut against the Bangladeshis in East London.

Clearly‚ he listens well.

That’s unusual for 19-year-olds. But‚ with two centuries and a five-wicket haul to his name in first-class cricket‚ Mulder is no ordinary teenager.

3) Matthew Breetzke

In the space of 15 days in November and December‚ Breetzke reeled off scores of 59 and 94 in in first-class and list A games for Eastern Province against Border‚ and made 51 not out‚ 52 and 101 for South Africa’s under-19 team in one-day matches against Namibia and England.

And‚ yes‚ he scored his century against the English.

Look out‚ under-19 World Cup‚ here he comes.

4) Senuran Muthusamy

Seven centuries and 79 wickets in 51 first-class games says Muthusamy can play. And‚ as a frontline batsman and a decent left-arm spinner‚ the KwaZulu-Natalian has marketable skills.

That was amply evident in a list A game against Western Province in Cape Town in December‚ when he batted at No. 5 for his 95 off 106 balls and took 4/56.

5) Lizaad Williams

Williams has claimed six five-wicket hauls and a ten-fer in his 42 first-class matches‚ invariably with tight seam bowling at decent pace and with enough inswing to keep asking question.

He showed what he could in a day/night tour match against Zimbabwe in Paarl in December‚ when he took three wickets in four balls for a South Africa Invitation XI.

TimesLIVE

SA cricket team happy to live in twilight zone as they take command of day one

Playing under the floodlights is one of the main tactical challenges in the Test against Zimbabwe, with SA taking full advantage with a brilliant ...
Sport
5 days ago

Cricket SA will not probe collapse of T20 Global League, Chris Nenzani says

The CSA president says the board can confirm that ‘all monies have been adequately accounted for’ and it ‘found no irregularities ...
Sport
10 days ago

Zimbabwe look forward to playing to win again, says coach Heath Streak

With experienced players returing, and a change of president, Streak says the cricketers are ready to shed their underdog mentality
Sport
9 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
2017 was better — but a long way from good for ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Five who could be famous in SA cricket
Sport / Cricket
3.
Despite not playing, De Villiers scores huge bat ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Djokovic pulls out of Abu Dhabi exhibition event ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Stormers squad settled for Super Rugby season
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

SA cricket team happy to live in twilight zone as they take command of day one
Sport / Cricket

Cricket SA will not probe collapse of T20 Global League, Chris Nenzani says
Sport / Cricket

Zimbabwe look forward to playing to win again, says coach Heath Streak
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.