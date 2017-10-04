"He has come in to try and understand the Proteas culture and how we go about our business and he has observed.

"If there is an area where he felt he can add value‚ he has definitely added that."

Du Plessis said Gibson‚ a former fast bowler for the West Indies in Tests and ODIs‚ would help improve the likes of younger speedsters in the side such as Kagiso Rabada and Andile Phehlukwayo.

"From a bowling point of view‚ I am excited to see what he is going to bring to the side over the next two years. He adds a lot of value in that department and he also gives the other coaching staff the freedom to coach in their specific areas.

"He has brought positivity and now and then a little bit of humour and we are enjoying his company," he said.

"He made a joke after this Test match that he is going to retire with a 100% strike rate.

"He is very happy‚ he is enjoying this challenge and he has a few plans in place.

"From a Test cricket and an ODI point of view‚ the ultimate goal for him is to try and make an impact at the World Cup in two years.

"We are having good conversations‚ planning and trying to make sure that we are ahead of the curve.

"He is a guy who likes structure‚ which is similar to myself and we work well together," Du Plessis said.

TimesLIVE