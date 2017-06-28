"It gives the batting line-up a lot of confidence knowing that we have got capable batsmen at the bottom to finish games.

"Hopefully we don’t have to use them too often, but it’s good [for] momentum."

Or‚ as she might have said‚ a win is a win. But the South Africans were 113 without loss before seven wickets crashed for 64 runs to make the contest too close for comfort.

New Zealand‚ the champions in 2000‚ had no such drama in their tournament opener against Sri Lanka‚ winning by nine wickets with 12.2 overs left.

But the Lankans are the weakest team in the field‚ so SA should present the Kiwis with a stiffer test on Wednesday.

And there is a chance New Zealand will be distracted by the fuss over their captain‚ Suzie Bates‚ bringing up a century of one-day internationals.

"I never thought I’d play this long‚" Bates told reporters. "I was at university and cricket was a bit of a hobby.

"I really didn’t see it going professional. So to still be playing at 29‚ and be able to play in my 100th game‚ is exciting.

"When I first started and got really serious about trying to be as serious as I can be‚ and when I started leading the team‚ I probably didn’t have a lot of things outside of cricket.

"When it didn’t go well‚ it was terrible. When it did‚ you were on top of the world."

Women’s cricket‚ Bates observed, had come a long way.