Sport / Cricket

LONGEVITY

Graeme Smith comes in to bat for AB

28 June 2017 - 06:07 Telford Vice
AB de Villiers. Picture: REUTERS
AB de Villiers. Picture: REUTERS

London — Graeme Smith has claimed AB de Villiers was talked out of Test retirement by Cricket SA, and has advised him to give up the one-day captaincy in the best interests of his performance at the 2019 World Cup.

"The last year to 18 months has seen AB criticised for ‘picking and choosing’ his tours‚ and I don’t feel that the PR around the issue has been handled at all well by those around him‚" Smith wrote in a column in The Independent on Monday.

"It’s my belief that AB was looking to walk away from the Test game last year at some point, but has been encouraged to carry on by Cricket SA.

"His personal prerogative is ensuring he does all he can to add as much longevity to his international career as possible‚ as well as taking into account the harsh realities of touring."

Smith railed at disappointment in SA and England at De Villiers’s decision not to play in three Test series in 2017.

"What has AB de Villiers got to prove to anyone?" Smith wrote. "He’s a star‚ and those players are often expected to be available all of the time, no matter what the consequences might be personally.

"AB is due to assess his future with Cricket SA later this summer‚ and my advice to him would be to step away from the captaincy and concentrate his energy [on] maintaining his levels in white-ball cricket for the next two years.

"Put simply‚ if that is what’s best for him and the longevity of his career‚ then that is what’s best for South African cricket.

"Those criticising AB‚ and this decision in particular‚ need to ask themselves whether they would rather De Villiers played in the upcoming series and walked away from international cricket in a year‚ or have the opportunity to see him go on and play for his country at another big tournament."

Smith should not be surprised to hear that South Africans have asked themselves exactly that. But with De Villiers having passed 50 only twice in nine innings for SA on their tour of England and having presided as captain over six losses in those nine games‚ Smith might be surprised at the answer.

Heino Kuhn finally bags Proteas selection

Picked after scoring double ton for SA A
Sport
1 day ago

AB de Villiers heads home after T20 tour to mull his international cricket future

In what has been planned for a long time, the batting champion returns to SA as the Proteas go on to play a four-Test series against England
Sport
1 day ago

AB may well have lost the plot

For AB to claim the game would have been different had SA made "20-odd" more runs tells us he is losing perspective
Sport
4 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Lebogang Manyama leads way
Sport / Soccer
2.
Usain Bolt at peace and at home in hot Ostrava
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Locals gear up for Tour de France
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Wayde tops 200m field
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Roger Federer’s ‘SABR’ swashbuckling spurs him in ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Heino Kuhn finally bags Proteas selection
Sport / Cricket

AB de Villiers heads home after T20 tour to mull his international cricket ...
Sport / Cricket

Women show men how Proteas win
Sport / Cricket

AB may well have lost the plot
Sport / Cricket

Jonny Bairstow seals England rout of SA in first T20
Sport / Cricket

De Villiers confident as Proteas go into first T20 in England
Sport

Faf hopes new Twenty20 league will halt exodus of top SA cricketers
Sport / Cricket

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.