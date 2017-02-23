Dwaine Pretorius’ gutsy half-century was not enough to get SA over the line in the second one-day international against New Zealand on Wednesday.

No7 batsman Pretorius‚ who was also his team’s best bowler with figures of 2/40‚ hammered 50 off 27 balls in Christchurch to keep SA in contention.

But the home side fought back to win by six runs and deny the visitors what would have been a record 13th consecutive success in ODIs.

New Zealand‚ powered by Ross Taylor’s unbeaten 102‚ and half-centuries by Kane Williamson and Jimmy Neesham‚ totalled 289/4. SA‚ who needed 15 to win when Pretorius was dismissed with the last ball of the penultimate over‚ were held to 283/9.

"Winning’s nice — it’s better than the other thing‚" Williamson said after his team had levelled a series that will resume in Wellington on Saturday. Taylor’s ton was his 17th ODI hundred and made him New Zealand’s leading century-maker in the format.

But he might have scored it in a losing cause were it not for the stands of 104 and an unbroken 123 he shared with Williamson and Neesham, respectively.

Williamson joined Taylor after New Zealand had stumbled to 53/2 in the 13th over and scored 69.

Neesham hammered his 71 not out off 57 balls.

Among SA’s bowlers only Chris Morris and Pretorius got away with conceding fewer than a-run-a-ball‚ but the villains were their batsmen. Quinton de Kock‚ who made 57‚ was their only other player to score a half-century despite four others facing more than 30 balls and forging solid starts.

Too many South Africans fell to soft dismissals‚ including AB de Villiers himself — who bottom-edged a slower bouncer from Trent Boult and was caught behind for 45.

Pretorius lashed four fours and two sixes in his aggressive innings‚ but SA’s challenge ended when he was bowled by a full toss from Boult to end a ninth-wicket stand of 61 he shared with Andile Phehlukwayo. Boult took 3/63.

Despite the outcome, De Villiers liked some of what he saw. Most of it came from the newer members of his team such as Pretorius and Phehlukwayo‚ who provided further evidence that he belongs at this level.

"It’s great to see them play with confidence and with a bit of freedom‚" De Villiers said.

"It tells a story about our culture within the team. The guys are really freed up and they feel they can just watch the ball and enjoy the cricket. They are fully backed by all the older guys and the management.

"So the guys come in‚ they feel confident and free and to do whatever they want and to express their talent.

"I was pretty impressed with some of the younger guys. I thought Dwaine also bowled really well. The depth looks really good and the future looks bright."

