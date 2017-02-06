Sport / Cricket

SA’s T20 Global League can rival IPL

The event is scheduled to be played for the first time in the last quarter of 2017

06 February 2017 - 07:33 AM
You would go a long way to find someone as qualified to comment on the viability of a new T20 event as AB de Villiers‚ writes Telford Vice.

De Villiers has played 217 matches in the format for SA and four franchises in a dozen countries across the world.

So‚ what did De Villiers think of Cricket SA’s proposed T20 Global League‚ which is scheduled to be played for the first time in the last quarter of 2017.

"I am so excited about that‚" he said on Saturday. "It’s going to be great — lots of credit goes to Cricket SA for coming up with that. It’s vital for our cricket. It will motivate some youngsters to stick around‚ to fight it through to play for SA.

"The tournament is going to do wonders for our cricket and I think it can definitely compete with the IPL [Indian Premier League] when it comes to entertainment and quality of cricket.

"Some of the names [of players] that I’ve heard who are interested in coming over‚ its going to be fantastic."

Coming from the biggest name in the game himself‚ that means a lot. Now‚ of course‚ Cricket SA needs to deliver on the promises they have made.

Bids to own teams have opened and close on March 3.

