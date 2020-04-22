Varsfontein backs postponement of yearling sale

Varsfontein Stud, in the “Premier League” of breeders for many years, has backed the decision by Bloodstock SA to postpone the National Yearling Sales in Germiston to July 30, 31 and August 1.

Last season, Varsfontein finished in sixth place in the breeders log with horses bred at the stud earning just shy of R10m in stakes. Their top earner was Sean Tarry’s Eden Roc who won R915,000.

In a statement on the National Yearling Sales, Michael Holmes, CEO of Bloodstock SA (BSA), said that while the board was aware of the logistical and financial pressures the changes would put on breeders, the delay was required to afford racing in SA every realistic opportunity to return to some sort of normality.

“As an industry, we are all in this together and need to unify in support of one another during these difficult times. Our revised programme attempts to find a balance of the factors at play, and these are not restricted to racing and breeding,” said Holmes.

This columnist approached Carl de Vos, who has run Varsfontein with distinction for years, with a few questions relevant to the breeding industry.

Q: BSA have moved the yearling sale date to the end of July. Do you feel this was inevitable? Could it have been held earlier similar to the recent Inglis sale in Australia?

De Vos: I think it was inevitable. What is encouraging is that they have made a definite decision to hold the sale on those dates, whether it be virtual or traditional.

Q: It means breeders have to feed yearlings for an extra three months, but this helps prospective buyers as their purchases could be running within four to five months.

De Vos: Absolutely correct, the benefit is definitely with the buyer.

Q: You always have a strong and well-named draft. I particularly liked the name Route One Oh One for a filly at the 2018 sale out of the mare Goldie Coast. How many are in your draft this year?

De Vos: We have an exceptional draft of 35 yearlings. We are very excited about this group, and with the extra time they are getting they will be even more impressive by July.

Just to pick out a few: we have a half brother to Ghaalla by Silvano, a very nice Gimmethegreenlight colt out of a black type sister to Master Of My Fate (Justthewayyouare), as well as a magnificent Gimmethegreenlight colt who is a half brother to Hashtagyolo.

There is also a smashing first foal by Gimmethegreenlight out of Polyphonic, a Master Of My Fate half brother to Bunker Hunt and a top-class Gimmethegreenlight colt half brother to Eden Roc.

Q: Do you have a yearling out of Surcharge’s dam, Congestion Charge?

De Vos: Yes, we have a full sister which we are keeping.

Q: Will breeders be able to weather the storm should the sport lose a significant number of owners because of the virus?

De Vos: It will be a very difficult time for breeders, but if we can stand together and help each other we should be able to come out on the other side. I believe that often good things come out of trying times such as these.

It is, however, no use if the breeders weather the storm but the bigger issues in the industry are not sorted out. We need every owner we can get. They are vital to the industry.