Mr Flood the perfect advert for Mistico Yearling Sale

Next stop on the bloodstock sales circuit is the Cape Yearling Sale to be held at the Mistico Equestrian Centre near Paarl on February 28. Altogether 181 yearlings will be offered for sale.

Sales companies understandably promote their sales by advertising the success of previous graduates and Bloodstock SA can point to the amazing comeback of one of their 2017 offerings, Mr Flood.

Bought by Keith Waterston for just R50,000, Mr Flood's career looked over when he suffered an injury in 2018, but he was nursed back to health and after a 13-month absence reappeared at Turffontein at the end of December.

Not only did Mr Flood win that race, but he stopped the clock in the fast time of 56,03sec. That victory has been followed by two more successes with the latest win by trainer Lucky Houdalakis' sprinter coming in the Harry Hotspur Handicap.

Other graduates from the Mistico sale include Doosra, Elusive Heart, Final Judgement, Hack Green and Princess Peach.

The big boost for the 2020 sale is the chance for graduates to compete in the inaugural running of the Bloodstock SA Cape Yearling Sale Cup scheduled for Cape Derby day in February 2021.

“The attraction of this sale's historic record of generating stakes winners has now been enhanced by the added golden reward of a linked race for graduates. Hosting the race on a major grade 1 race day in the height of the Cape summer season provides a thrilling splash of glamour and excitement,” said Bloodstock SA's Chris Haynes.

“It is an arena of champions and we are truly proud to be associated with Kenilworth Racing on a great day on the racing calendar,” he said.

Jockey Marco van Rensburg has ridden Mr Flood to his three wins this term and he will be hoping his stablemate Wordyness can go close in Thursday's seventh race at the Vaal.

A daughter of Byword, Wordyness beat his stable companion Littlewood last time out and that form was franked when the Fort Wood mare won Tuesday's sixth race at the Free State track.

The likely favourite in Thursday's 1,600m contest is Now You See Me, the mount of Piere Strydom. This Elusive Fort filly is enjoying a successful season boasting two wins and three seconds in her last five outings.

After a disappointing stint in the Far East, Callan Murray is back among the jockey ranks but, surprisingly, the 24 year-old is not finding his services in great demand.

However, Murray did score on one of his three mounts Alicante on Tuesday and he can capture Thursday's third race on the Azzie stable runner Wylie Wench.

The daughter of Wylie Hall, bred at Lammerskraal Stud, made a pleasing debut here in November and is sure to be well supported to open her account.

Her opposition includes Persica — also second on debut — while trainer Candice Dawson introduces the Var filly Showdown Kid who cost R600,000 as a yearling. This season's leading jockey Warren Kennedy has been booked for the ride.

Murray has another promising ride in the sixth race in Aussie import Waqaas. He has won and twice run second on Fabian Habib's runner.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (8) Fists Of Fire (2) Soul Connection (1) Opening Gambit (13) Rock The Kazvar

2nd Race: (1) Imperial Ruby (2) Diorama (6) Capetown Affair (8) Tyrells Bullet

3rd Race: (15) Wylie Wench (11) Persica (13) Showdown Kid (1) Regards To All

4th Race: (12) Towards The Sun (9) Hear The Trumpet (5) Wings Of Honour (2) Arikel

5th Race: (11) What You Are (2) Benji (8) Epic Dream (3) Mythical Bolt

6th Race: (9) Waqaas (8) Ice Lord (5) Throng (3) Rooi Tom

7th Race: (5) Wordyness (6) Now You See Me (2) Destinys Game (8) Soul Of Wit

8th Race: (9) Tahitian Orana (1) Oh Mercy Me (14) Kapama (12) Loralei