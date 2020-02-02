Sport GAVIN RICH: While Stormers brew media interest, Lions fail to even purr BL PREMIUM

Only time will tell whether the chasm between the Stormers and Lions on the playing field will remain as great as it appeared on the opening weekend of Super Rugby. But what is clear is that there is a huge gap between them when it comes to marketing the game.

Stormers coach John Dobson is one of those rare breeds among coaches who understands that in modern rugby there is a need for coaches to be more than just coaches.