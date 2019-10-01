Sport

Mo Farah condemns rule breakers after his former coach cops doping ban

Alberto Salazar punished over ‘orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct’ as head coach of a camp for US endurance athletes

01 October 2019 - 15:21 Alan Baldwin
Great Britain's Mo Farah reacts after winning a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships in London. Picture: REUTERS
London — British Olympic champion Mo Farah said on Tuesday he has no tolerance for anyone who breaks the rules after his former coach Alberto Salazar was banned for four years for doping violations.

The US Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) said Salazar’s punishment was for “orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct” as head coach of the Nike Oregon Project (NOP), a camp designed primarily to develop US endurance athletes.

“I’m relieved Usada has completed their investigation into Alberto Salazar. I left the Nike Oregon Project in 2017 but I have no tolerance for anyone who breaks the rules or crosses a line,” Farah said in a statement to Sky Sports News.

“A ruling has been made and I’m glad there has finally been a conclusion.”

Salazar stopped coaching Farah, double Olympic champion at 5,000m and 10,000m, in 2017 when the runner decided to move back to England. The Briton said at the time that the doping investigation was not the reason they parted ways.

Reuters

