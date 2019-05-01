Muzi Yeni holds best hand in jockey’s title bid
Muzi Yeni holds all the aces — the jockeys’ title is his to lose. Punters should climb in and take the 12-10 on offer. That’s the view of bookmaker Lance Michael who believes this is Yeni’s year.
“With Lyle Hewitson facing a two-week suspension, it gives Muzi some breathing space with his main rival, although there’s likely to be support for him at 16-10,” said Michael.
It is only three months since Michael, who provides big-race betting for Business Day, surprised readers when he said he felt Sun Met favourite Do It Again was “no good thing — in fact I intend laying him right up to the off”.
It proved the right prediction with victory in the Cape’s most famous race going to Eric Sands’s runner, Rainbow Bridge.
Yeni has amassed a big following with his willingness to fly to meetings all over the country, but in an interview the 33-year-old said it was not an easy profession.
“Yes, people think it is a fabulous easy job. They don’t realise it takes lots of hard work, dedication and most of your spare time,” he said.
Yeni has seven booked rides at the Vaal on Thursday and victory in the first race could prompt a steak and ale dinner for owners Colin Bird and Sylvia Vrska.
They own the two-year-old Steak And Ale who caught the eye at the beginning of April when running on to finish fifth on his debut at today’s track. Strictly on form, El Patron will deserve his position as favourite, but Robbie Sage’s colt could be a tough rival.
Sage and Yeni team up with Tulip Way in the second race, but Gavin Lerena — 4-1 with Michael to win the title — will be hard to beat on Sean Tarry’s filly Montreal Mist.
A daughter of ill-fated Soft Falling Rain, Montreal Mist has placed in her two outings and can open her account by beating Chase Maujean’s mount Royal Lily.
Stephen Lerena has enjoyed success in recent weeks and he has booked Piere Strydom for the ride on Seattle Tango in the eighth race. The mare is back in handicap company and could defy her big weight of 61,5kg.
Although Bockscar might be one of the lesser lights in Tarry’s powerful stable, the five-year-old rates the main threat to Seattle Tango with Varimax in with an each-way shout.
Silver Spectrum, who cost R400,000 as a yearling, makes his handicap debut in the seventh race and may have been let in lightly with a merit-rating of 74. The colt’s rivals are a modest bunch and another maiden winner The Makwakkers may be the right one to take in the swinger.
Stephen Moffatt is another trainer who does well with a small string of horses and — in view of Rabia The Rebel’s win on Tuesday — his filly I Like It makes plenty of appeal in the sixth race.
Algebra could be the joker in the pack. It is hard to believe Paul Peter’s filly showed her true colours at Turffontein last time out and a better effort may be forthcoming on Thursday.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (12) Steak And Ale (4) El Patron (3) Capetown Affair (8) Leprechaun
2nd Race: (7) Montreal Mist (10) Royal Lily (5) Escape To Victory (13) Stellar Motion
3rd Race: (13) Lemon Drop Shot (1) Gimme The Fire (7) Jet Power (12) Arabian Sniper
4th Race: (1) Carioca (3) Believe Me (4) Tricia (7) Sans Regrets
5th Race: (5) Last Of The Legend (1) Master Magic (6) Manitoba (4) Woodland’s Forest
6th Race: (5) I Like It (8) Algebra (6) High Seas Beauty (7) Penny Royal
7th Race: (1) Silver Spectrum (6) The Makwakkers (7) Tsitsikamma Bush (12) Baahir
8th Race: (1) Seattle Tango (2) Bockscar (4) Varimax (9) Battle Creek
9th Race: (13) Alex The Great (12) Neng Kapa Neng (4) Moshav (6) Written