Muzi Yeni holds best hand in jockey’s title bid

Muzi Yeni holds all the aces — the jockeys’ title is his to lose. Punters should climb in and take the 12-10 on offer. That’s the view of bookmaker Lance Michael who believes this is Yeni’s year.

“With Lyle Hewitson facing a two-week suspension, it gives Muzi some breathing space with his main rival, although there’s likely to be support for him at 16-10,” said Michael.

It is only three months since Michael, who provides big-race betting for Business Day, surprised readers when he said he felt Sun Met favourite Do It Again was “no good thing — in fact I intend laying him right up to the off”.

It proved the right prediction with victory in the Cape’s most famous race going to Eric Sands’s runner, Rainbow Bridge.

Yeni has amassed a big following with his willingness to fly to meetings all over the country, but in an interview the 33-year-old said it was not an easy profession.

“Yes, people think it is a fabulous easy job. They don’t realise it takes lots of hard work, dedication and most of your spare time,” he said.

Yeni has seven booked rides at the Vaal on Thursday and victory in the first race could prompt a steak and ale dinner for owners Colin Bird and Sylvia Vrska.