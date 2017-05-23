A panel is to investigate the sexual harassment claims against South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) CEO Tubby Reddy by a female employee.

But while the board was discussing the matter on Monday‚ the female employee said an e-mail sent from her Sascoc account withdrawing the charge against Reddy and claiming it was "an orchestration" by Sascoc president Gideon Sam, had not been sent by her.

Several minutes later the employee sent out another e-mail, denying she had issued the earlier one‚ saying "someone has hacked my computer".

She confirmed this when contacted by Business Day.

The alleged hacker appeared to issue the e-mail to at least three different batches of recipients‚ but they all included what appeared to be her original letter of complaint dated April 21 detailing "inappropriate conduct" by Reddy as well as Sam’s May 3 response to her.

Sam said after Monday’s meeting: "[The] board resolution is to protect both parties in the first instance.

"An independent panel will be put together to hear both sides and advise the board."

Sam said that Sport and Recreation Minister Thembelani Nxesi was being consulted.

The board discussed its own composition — at 15 strong, it contravenes Sascoc’s constitution, which stipulates a maximum of 14 — and agreed to vote out one of four co-opted members. Sam said the board‚ apart from the co-opted members‚ would send their votes to Reddy by the close of business on Wednesday.

In an interview with the Sunday Times‚ Reddy denied the sexual harassment claim‚ and pointed out that he had not been officially charged.

He said the harassment charge was first considered in December and it had taken a long time to come out. "It shows the orchestration‚" he said.

In her letter of grievance‚ the employee‚ who is married‚ said the Sascoc human resources policy document "seems not to make provision to lodge a grievance against the CEO".

Since she had started working at Sascoc, "Reddy had sent inappropriate correspondence from his work e-mail to my work e-mail … of which he insisted that I respond to".

Copies of some messages were annexed‚ although they were not part of the e-mail sent out on Monday.

"I requested in person that he stops his inappropriate conduct to which he chuckled and responded by reminding me of his position and influence in the organisation. I was often summoned to his office by his executive staff saying: ‘Tubby wants to see you now’‚ with a positive anticipation of being summoned for work-related matters‚ I found myself being called for other unrelated work matters which included massage [sic] his neck and shoulders."

She claimed Reddy had victimised and excluded her‚ had affected her work performance‚ had made threats about her job security and had behaved in a self-centred manner.

Reddy countered in his earlier interview that the employee herself had been disciplined for harassment of another employee.

TMG Digital