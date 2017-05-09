Cricket SA is "optimistic" that the prohibition on hosting major international events will be lifted when the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) releases its transformation report on Tuesday.

Even so, South Africans should not expect to see a tournament in their backyard for at least the next six years.

Cricket SA was slapped with the ban in April 2016 by then sport minister Fikile Mbalula when the EPG found it had fallen short by five percentage points of the 60% target for black players in national teams that had been agreed by sport and government suits.

In September Cricket SA specified a 54% "average minimum" target of black players in SA’s teams for the season‚ 18% of them black African. That translates into six black players in an XI‚ two of them black African.

Since 2016’s transformation report was released, a total of 319 places have been available to players in teams for SA’s matches. Of those 176, or 55.17%, have gone to black players. Sixty-one of them — 19.12% — have been black African.

But 55.17% is not the minister’s required 60%. What makes Cricket SA think it will be in the EPG’s good books this time?

"We have engaged constructively with the EPG secretariat and the department to correct data errors and to develop a tailored scorecard for cricket‚" Cricket SA CE Haroon Lorgat said on Monday.