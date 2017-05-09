What to expect on D-day for cricket and rugby
Cricket SA is "optimistic" that the prohibition on hosting major international events will be lifted when the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) releases its transformation report on Tuesday.
Even so, South Africans should not expect to see a tournament in their backyard for at least the next six years.
Cricket SA was slapped with the ban in April 2016 by then sport minister Fikile Mbalula when the EPG found it had fallen short by five percentage points of the 60% target for black players in national teams that had been agreed by sport and government suits.
In September Cricket SA specified a 54% "average minimum" target of black players in SA’s teams for the season‚ 18% of them black African. That translates into six black players in an XI‚ two of them black African.
Since 2016’s transformation report was released, a total of 319 places have been available to players in teams for SA’s matches. Of those 176, or 55.17%, have gone to black players. Sixty-one of them — 19.12% — have been black African.
But 55.17% is not the minister’s required 60%. What makes Cricket SA think it will be in the EPG’s good books this time?
"We have engaged constructively with the EPG secretariat and the department to correct data errors and to develop a tailored scorecard for cricket‚" Cricket SA CE Haroon Lorgat said on Monday.
"We always believed that a ‘one size fits all’ scorecard does not work for cricket and we are pleased to have agreed on a cricket-specific scorecard."
That seems to be a diplomatic way of saying the EPG’s auditing was faulty in the first place.
Not that Cricket SA was about to get into that kind of argument with an organisation that could make life difficult.
"We are optimistic of achieving good outcomes but we would not want to pre-empt anything at this stage‚" Lorgat said. "Regardless‚ we are committed to transformation and we will continue to engage with the ministry and other stakeholders to ensure we achieve our transformation goals."
Cricket SA should have a solid relationship with the EPG considering the sport ministry’s website lists the EPG’s secretariat as Willie Basson‚ who has served as Cricket SA’s acting president and chaired its transformation committee.
But that did not stop 2016’s prohibition‚ which stung a sport that believes it has maintained a stronger transformation ethic than other codes.
And transformation would appear to have been good for SA’s bottom line.
Of the 29 matches they have played across all formats since September‚ when Cricket SA announced their targets‚ they won 22 and lost only five.
That made the Proteas the most successful side in international cricket between September and March. No team won more in that period and none lost less. SA had five more victories than Australia despite playing three fewer games.
But the International Cricket Council (ICC) does not reward sterling performances on the field with the awarding of tournament hosting rights.
Asked if there were any events on the horizon that Cricket SA was planning to try to stage‚ Lorgat said: "No‚ there are no events.
"The ICC has already predetermined all ICC global events until 2023."
Besides‚ the only prize for successful transformation should be a team that look more like the nation they purport to represent than is currently the case. Hosting tournaments pales next to that goal.
