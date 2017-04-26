Sport and Recreation Minister Thembelani "Thulas" Nxesi has named the acceleration of transformation and revival of school sport among his priorities.

Nxesi‚ who replaced Fikile Mbalula after President Jacob Zuma’s recent cabinet reshuffle‚ said transformation was going to be a central part of his role.

"Transformation is very central‚ there is an Eminent Persons Group (EPG) report that we are waiting for and we will discuss it with the relevant stakeholders‚" he said.

"I am not going to throw away anything that is there but I am going to build on what all my predecessors started.

"The EPG will be releasing its annual audit on transformation in sport. This has become a highly credible and well-researched document and clearly we will have to engage on its findings.

"I want to study the research before I start making any pronouncements on transformation," the minister said.

Nxesi said school sport and youth development were other areas that would receive his urgent attention as they would help to widen the pool of talent from which national teams were selected.

"Talking to people since I arrived at the department has opened my eyes to a looming crisis of sustainability for sport as a whole if we do not address the challenges in school sport.

"Based on their research‚ the EPG describes school sport as the Achilles heel of the whole sport system, including the high-performance sport codes. They argue that the strategy of some sport codes of effec-tively relying on a handful of ex-Model C and private schools as their pipeline for identifying talent is not sustainable.

"And demographic projections indicate that … the strategy will become unsustainable in the medium to long run‚" Nxesi said.

Having been in the new job for less than a month‚ Nxesi has hit the ground running.

"I am done with the internal consultations such as meeting the director-general Alec Moemi‚ the management and talking to staff members about the programmes," he said.

"I am now starting to understand where sport is going and I am still going to go to the provinces and study a lot of documents like the National Development Plan to understand what it says about sport.

"We are having a meeting with South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee on Tuesday to have in-depth discussions and I am starting a programme or schedule to meet all the sporting codes."

