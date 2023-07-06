CHRIS ROPER: Manyi: conspiracy theorist extraordinaire
EFF MP Mzwanele Manyi’s recent descent into the realm of conspiracy theory is an exemplar of creative lunacy. But it speaks to the disregard some public officials have for the truth — and their disrespect for the voting public
I have to admit to a grudging respect for those political poltroons who are trying to get the Western Cape declared an independent country. Up to now, they’ve struck me as ham-fisted at best, with the strategical nous of a greedy hamster caught on a wheel of entitlement. But their latest ploy is genius.
I have this information on very good, almost impeccable authority: a leak by — and I quote from his bio — a prominent MP who has also been a corporate executive, a director-general and a media owner. So you can be guaranteed that it’s true...
