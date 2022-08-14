×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

ANC North West conference to reconvene in two weeks

Voting for the top five positions of the provincial leadership continues late into Sunday evening

BL Premium
14 August 2022 - 20:11 Thando Maeko

The ANC in the North West’s elective conference, which was scheduled to conclude on Sunday, will reconvene at end-August after many delays including litigation and a breach of security leading to the cloning of delegates’ tags marred proceedings. 

Voting for the top five positions of the provincial leadership continued late into Sunday evening. The outstanding business of the conference includes the election of additional members of the provincial executive committee (PEC) and discussion of the ANC’s policy recommendations stemming from the policy conference, which was held in July. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.