Oscar Mabuyane re-elected ANC Eastern Cape chair

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has been elected the chair of the ANC in the province.

He won his re-election to the post with 812 votes to 662 for public works MEC Babalo Madikizela.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape announced its new provincial leadership after voting finally went ahead in the early hours of Monday, after political and legal wrangling at the elective conference brought the elective conference to the brink of collapse the weekend.

Mabuyane, a staunch supporter of President Cyril Ramaphosa and mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe, will lead the Eastern Cape, the province that has traditionally sent the second-largest provincial delegation to the ANC’s national conference.

Ramaphosa is expected to deliver a closing address later on Monday.

