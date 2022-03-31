Politics All roads lead to Mpumalanga as ANC seeks to elect new provincial executive Instances of violence and membership rigging have marred the lead-up to the twice-postponed conference, leading to increased security at the venue B L Premium

The ANC has deployed its big wigs to Mpumalanga where the province is convening its first elective conference since the departure of David Mabuza in 2017.

This is happening despite threats by party members in the province to interdict the elective conference...