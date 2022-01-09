Politics POLITICAL YEAR AHEAD: Citizens will be looking for leadership B L Premium

With the electorate having spoken in 2021 about its overwhelming lack of confidence in the country’s dominant political parties, 2022 is likely to see a shift in focus to government instead of party interests.

Campaigns by political parties on policy and socioeconomic issues are expected to take centre stage. Already the destruction of parliament in Cape Town by a fire said to have been caused by a burglar is seeing the ANC at national level and the DA at local level working together to deliver a successful state of the nation address (Sona) in February...