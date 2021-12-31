Opinion / Columnists

Most-read columns of 2021

31 December 2021 - 07:00
Picture: 123RF/Ruggiero Scardigno
Picture: 123RF/Ruggiero Scardigno

When you have a liberation movement dip below 50% for the first time in an election, see its former president jailed, survive an insurrection all while navigating a pandemic, you can be sure to hear from Business Day’s best columnists.

The insights were as striking as the humour, the warnings as vivid as the lamentation.

These are some of Business Day’s most-read columns of the past year.

1. It’s so easy to order the shots that only low self-esteem explains why SA’s government hasn’t done it effectively. 

2. The first response on the part of much of the international community to the detection and flagging by our scientists of the Omicron variant was an immediate travel ban. 

3. Why can’t this mighty hidden force win at least one municipality? Sooner or later, the EFF is going to have to answer this.

4. Like many others, I will be happy when SAA flies as far away from the SA fiscus as possible.

5. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana hit all the right notes in his address to the Sunday Times investment summit. 

6. The governing party again let Jacob Zuma off the hook, if remarks by ANC secretary general Ace Magashule were anything to go by. 

7. The man who mumbles sweet nothings instead of acting may end up as our most efficient president.

8. How much thought was given to how the news of a new variant would be heard, at home and abroad? And did anyone think about the messaging?

9. Former president lauds late Kenneth Kaunda with story on ANC drugs suspect being tipped off on police swoop. 

10. In these parts there is a different view on the man who truly transformed the Springboks

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
RYAN DUSTY: How long will local government ...
Opinion
2.
JOHAN KOORNHOF: The Arch and my moment of shame
Opinion
3.
RAYMOND PARSONS: Looking into the crystal ball: ...
Opinion
4.
CHERYL CAROLUS: Tribute to Archbishop Emeritus ...
Opinion
5.
LETTER: SA not emulating Boris Johnson with ...
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.