Most-read columns of 2021
When you have a liberation movement dip below 50% for the first time in an election, see its former president jailed, survive an insurrection all while navigating a pandemic, you can be sure to hear from Business Day’s best columnists.
The insights were as striking as the humour, the warnings as vivid as the lamentation.
These are some of Business Day’s most-read columns of the past year.
1. It’s so easy to order the shots that only low self-esteem explains why SA’s government hasn’t done it effectively.
2. The first response on the part of much of the international community to the detection and flagging by our scientists of the Omicron variant was an immediate travel ban.
3. Why can’t this mighty hidden force win at least one municipality? Sooner or later, the EFF is going to have to answer this.
5. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana hit all the right notes in his address to the Sunday Times investment summit.
6. The governing party again let Jacob Zuma off the hook, if remarks by ANC secretary general Ace Magashule were anything to go by.
8. How much thought was given to how the news of a new variant would be heard, at home and abroad? And did anyone think about the messaging?
9. Former president lauds late Kenneth Kaunda with story on ANC drugs suspect being tipped off on police swoop.
