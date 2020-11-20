ANC suggests tapping UIF for Eskom
The party has released its discussion documents that will lay the basis for talks at its national general council in 2021
20 November 2020 - 13:04
The ANC has outlined what it believes should form the basis of a social pact, which will include using the surpluses of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to support Eskom and other developmental causes.
On Friday, the party released its discussion documents that will lay the basis for talks at its national general council, which is to be held in 2021. The council is usually held halfway between national conferences to evaluate the implementation of policies but was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now