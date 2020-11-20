Politics ANC suggests tapping UIF for Eskom The party has released its discussion documents that will lay the basis for talks at its national general council in 2021 BL PREMIUM

The ANC has outlined what it believes should form the basis of a social pact, which will include using the surpluses of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to support Eskom and other developmental causes.

On Friday, the party released its discussion documents that will lay the basis for talks at its national general council, which is to be held in 2021. The council is usually held halfway between national conferences to evaluate the implementation of policies but was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic...