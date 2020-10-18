POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Update expected on the list of countries for tourism travel

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi is this week expected to announce the adjustment to the list of countries from which tourist travel is permitted.

The list of high-risk countries from which business travellers are allowed but from which leisure travellers are prohibited is to be reviewed every two weeks in light of changing Covid-19 infection rates around the world.

The government relies on guidelines from the World Health Organisation for this.

The update should have happened last week as the first announcement was made on September 30.

Given the upsurge in infections in Europe and the UK — a big source of tourists for SA — it is unlikely there will be a big change to the list of high-risk countries that include the UK, France, Germany, Russia, the Netherlands, Portugal, the US, Brazil and India.

The tourism industry is still struggling to recover from the devastation caused by the strict lockdown and its travel restrictions. It is concerned that the constant changes in the list will create uncertainty and act as a deterrent for tourists.

On Tuesday, labour & employment minister Thulas Nxesi will make a statement in the National Assembly on the disbursement of funds from the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

On the same day, in the National Council of Provinces, there will be a ministerial briefing session on poverty lines in SA and changes in the cost of goods and services as well as consumption patterns.

On Wednesday, there will be a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces for a debate on the economic reconstruction and recovery plan announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week.

On Thursday, Deputy President David Mabuza will answer questions from MPs in the National Assembly.

Parliamentary committees will continue their work, with the standing committee on public accounts meeting on Tuesday with enforcement agencies — the Special Investigating Unit, the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority — on Covid 19 corruption cases. There has been public outrage over the corruption involved in the procurement of personal protective equipment to combat Covid-19 and parliamentary committees are trying to provide oversight of this.

Also on Tuesday, the communications committee will be briefed by the national broadcaster SABC on its skills audit report, expenditure on legal proceedings, the breakdown of costs associated with signal distribution by Sentech and details of all companies contracted to the SABC. Engagements will also be held with the department of communications & digital technologies, the SABC editorial forum and the trade unions in the sector.

The SABC’s retrenchment plans have been opposed by the government and the unions, which dispute its skills audit. The broadcaster is in a financial crisis, with various irregularities being picked up by investigations into its affairs.

The finance committee will be briefed by the Parliamentary Budget Office on the medium-term budget policy statement finance minister Tito Mboweni is expected to table in parliament next week.

The select committee on land reform, environment, mineral resources and energy will be briefed by the Minerals Council SA on the effect of Covid-19 on the industry and its response to it.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the trade and industry committee will receive an update on the implementation of new legislation such as the Competition Act and the Protection of Investment Act. On Tuesday, the Competition Commission and Competition Tribunal will brief MPs on any Covid-19 investigations and cases.

On Wednesday, the select committee on transport, public service and administration, public works and infrastructure will be briefed by the Passenger Rail Agency of SA on its plans to deal with the damage caused by vandalism and theft of its infrastructure. With security diminished during the lockdown, wide-scale looting took place.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za