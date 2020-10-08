News Leader
WATCH: Why unions went on strike
Parliamentary co-ordinator for Cosatu Matthew Parks talks to Business Day TV about the nationwide strike
08 October 2020 - 09:04
A strike by the country’s unions on Wednesday sent a strong message to the government and business that they must deal with the rampant corruption and stem the huge retrenchments in the country.
Business Day TV spoke to Parliamentary co-ordinator for Cosatu Matthew Parks for his take on how things played out.
