WATCH: Why unions went on strike

Parliamentary co-ordinator for Cosatu Matthew Parks talks to Business Day TV about the nationwide strike

08 October 2020 - 09:04 Business Day TV
File photo: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
A strike by the country’s unions on Wednesday sent a strong message to the government and business that they must deal with the rampant corruption and stem the huge retrenchments in the country.

Business Day TV spoke to Parliamentary co-ordinator for Cosatu Matthew Parks for his take on how things played out.

Wednesday’s strike will cripple an already frail economy, analysts warn

Unions say they will not accept the government’s reneging on a promise to increase wages
National
2 days ago

Public sector unions to embark on lunch-hour pickets

‘Programme of defiance’ is part of fight against the government’s non-implementation of wage increases
National
3 days ago

Strike sends ‘strong’ message to state on job losses and corruption

Four of the country’s union federations embarked on a one-day strike, with one commentator noting the private sector has been losing jobs, but not ...
National
21 hours ago

Union leaders say no workers exempted from public sector strike

Teachers, nurses and doctors are expected to join other public servants in the one-day walkout
National
1 day ago

MARK CUTIFANI: Mining, women and technology can help SA build back better

Forget about the 10 ‘wasted years’, there are encouraging green shoots that can serve as a catalyst for the next productive decade
Opinion
1 day ago

