Julius Malema says coalition governments can still work, despite chaotic collapses
Malema says coalitions are the way forward for SA
08 December 2019 - 16:29
EFF leader Julius Malema still believes coalitions are the way forward for SA, despite a chaotic week in which coalitions in three of the country’s metros collapsed.
In an interview with Business Day, Malema was adamant that despite what had happened in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay, coalitions do work.
