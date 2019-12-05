GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Ill-discipline has cost the DA dearly
Coalition partners abandon the opposition party in its hour of need
05 December 2019 - 17:47
The DA’s 2016 coalition, which helped it take control of three metros — Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay — has collapsed. This is not only due to its official coalition partners abandoning it in its hour of need in Johannesburg, but also because of ill-discipline and unhappiness in the ranks of the party.
The DA lost its crown jewel on Wednesday when it was unable to garner enough votes to hold on to the mayorship in the country’s economic hub. This time it did not have the support of the 30-seat EFF caucus, which three years ago voted with the DA to keep the ANC out.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.