Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Ill-discipline has cost the DA dearly Coalition partners abandon the opposition party in its hour of need BL PREMIUM

The DA’s 2016 coalition, which helped it take control of three metros — Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay — has collapsed. This is not only due to its official coalition partners abandoning it in its hour of need in Johannesburg, but also because of ill-discipline and unhappiness in the ranks of the party.

The DA lost its crown jewel on Wednesday when it was unable to garner enough votes to hold on to the mayorship in the country’s economic hub. This time it did not have the support of the 30-seat EFF caucus, which three years ago voted with the DA to keep the ANC out.