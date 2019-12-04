Features Making sense of the mayoral mess in Gauteng As the DA’s control of two crucial metros wanes, what does the future hold for coalition politics in the country’s municipalities? BL PREMIUM

SA’s biggest-budget municipality, Joburg, is poised to be placed under provincial administration as its flailing governing coalition battles to pull together to elect a new executive mayor, following the resignation of the DA’s Herman Mashaba.

The move would be yet another illustration of the inherent weakness of the coalition arrangement that gave the DA control of the city in 2016. It is also a stark lesson for all parties as SA approaches the 2021 local government elections, when coalition arrangements are again set to be in the spotlight.