STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Underneath all the tension is the DA’s refusal to change
The party is a symptom of one of this country’s post-1994 problems — the notion that black people should adopt white, middle-class values
08 October 2019 - 22:15
It would probably not please the DA to know that the party is a symptom of one of this country’s post-1994 problems.
One reason for continued racial tensions among the middle-class here is that those who control many areas of life, from which black people were barred by apartheid, have seen no reason to change what they do and how they do it. They assume that the rules and values which met the needs of white people under apartheid are best for everyone. And so, black people entering these areas of life are expected to fit into rules and habits which may not fit their experience at all.
