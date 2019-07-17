Politics

BLF heads to Electoral Court over being de-registered as a party

Black First Land First, which does not allow white members, says the decision is ‘unjust’, and due only to pressure by the ‘racist’ Freedom Front Plus

17 July 2019 - 18:51 Nico Gous
BLF's Andile Mngxitama. Picture: XANDERLEIGH DOOKEY
BLF's Andile Mngxitama. Picture: XANDERLEIGH DOOKEY

Black First Land First (BLF) filed its appeal with the Electoral Court on Wednesday to become a political party again after the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) de-registered the party earlier this week.

BLF deputy president Zanele Lwana said in a statement on Wednesday that the IEC had made an “unjust decision”, adding that, “This is a banning order against the BLF.”

The IEC announced in a statement on Monday that it was de-registering the BLF as a political party‚ after the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) appealed against the BLF’s registration because it excluded membership based on race.

The IEC defended its decision to approve the BLF’s registration in 2016‚ as it said the BLF’s constitution did not expressly exclude white people from membership.

However, the IEC de-registered the party after its leader Andile Mngxitama admitted to the Electoral Court that its constitution excluded white people from joining.

Lwana believes the BLF has “strong prospects of success” on appeal.

“We believe the IEC was bullied by the racist FF+ into banning our movement. The FF+ is terrified of BLF because it knows that we will ensure that land expropriation without compensation is a reality. BLF will take the fight right up to the Constitutional Court if needs be.”

BLF registration as political party is unlawful, IEC rules

Finding means Black First Land First organisation is not allowed to contest elections
Politics
2 days ago

Rejected: BLF and ATM leaders among small party bosses facing election shame

From the BLF’s ‘land or death’ to the ATM’s death penalty stance being that God will do the hanging, small parties’ votes aren't adding up to much
National
2 months ago

Smaller parties protest about IEC processes, lack of media coverage

'We are here to declare that the elections are not free and fair,' say smaller parties protesting outside the IEC's national results centre
National
2 months ago

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Voters face unenviable choice as ...
Politics
2.
ANC’s integrity commission still has no teeth
Politics
3.
Murder allegations see KZN ANC in disarray
Politics
4.
Tainted ANC leaders should not stand in polls, ...
Politics
5.
SPECIAL REPORT: The truth about land ownership in ...
Politics

Related Articles

‘Hands off Zuma’ supporters gather near state capture inquiry

National

BLF leader accuses court of bias in hate speech verdict

Politics

Fury over Jacob Zuma’s ‘endorsement’ of BLF

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.