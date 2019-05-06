Politics

BLF leader accuses court of bias in hate speech verdict

Andile Mngxitama says his party won’t apologise within 30 days as instructed by the Equality Court‚ but will appeal instead

06 May 2019 - 18:19 Zingisa Mvumvu
Andile Mngxitama. Picture: XANDERLEIGH DOOKEY
Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama has vowed that his party will appeal against the Equality Court’s verdict that found its “land or death” political slogan is hate speech.

The BLF was also ordered to remove the slogan from its regalia‚ social media accounts and website within a month. In addition it was ordered to issue a written apology to all South Africans within a month.

Mngxitama said the BLF would appeal because there was legal precedence‚ citing the Human Rights Commission finding absolving EFF leader Julius Malema of hate speech. The commission previously found that Malema’s comments that the EFF was “not calling for the slaughter of white people‚ at least not for now” did not amount to hate speech.

“Then there was the Constitutional Court which said the song umama uyajabula mangishaya amabhunu is protected‚ and that is the highest court in the land. So we are not worried at all.

“We will appeal and win because this is a clear bias against BLF because we are the only genuine voice of black people. That ruling that our slogan is hate speech is a nonsensical ruling. We are not going to apologise within 30 days as instructed by the court‚ but we will instead appeal‚” he said.

According to Mngxitama‚ the court’s finding is was part of an agenda to block party members from winning seats in parliament as they contest the general elections on Wednesday.

Mngxitama said that as long as BLF remained on the ballot “it is victory for me because the real mission of all the racist complaints against us was to see us blocked from participating in these elections”.

