Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama has vowed that his party will appeal against the Equality Court’s verdict that found its “land or death” political slogan is hate speech.

The BLF was also ordered to remove the slogan from its regalia‚ social media accounts and website within a month. In addition it was ordered to issue a written apology to all South Africans within a month.

Mngxitama said the BLF would appeal because there was legal precedence‚ citing the Human Rights Commission finding absolving EFF leader Julius Malema of hate speech. The commission previously found that Malema’s comments that the EFF was “not calling for the slaughter of white people‚ at least not for now” did not amount to hate speech.