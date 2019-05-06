Elections in KZN, North West flash points will run smoothly, says ANC

The ANC has moved to reassure the public that elections in KwaZulu-Natal and the North West would run smoothly, after the provinces were flagged as high-risk areas by police minister Bheki Cele.

Cele has said 51,000 police officers would be deployed to voting stations on May 8. He said special attention would be given to the two provinces, where some communities were reportedly planning to protest over various issues on the day.

He said the police would only intervene when it came to violent actions that interfered with other people’s constitutional rights.

IEC spokesperson Tsile Maswanganyi said the agency had no data on high-risk areas going to the elections on Wednesday.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal chair Sihle Zikalala said everything would go well on Wednesday, but admitted there were few areas of concern in the province, which has the second-largest number of registered voters in the country after Gauteng.

Zikalala said the problematic regions included Umlazi township, Ndwendwe and some parts of the Harry Gwala district.